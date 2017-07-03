loading Loading please wait....
Porsche 911 Carrera cabriolet 1986

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Porsche 911 Carrera cabriolet 1986, full maintenance history present This Porsche 911 Carrera cabriolet was delivered in 1986. The car has the original Prussian Metallic paint and Fuchs wheels. The interior has grey leather, power seats and windows, perfect functionning climate control and power softtop. The car has the original 3.164CC, 207 HP engine and manual gearbox. Full maintenance history is present. This is a perfect driving and fully original Porsche 911 Carrera. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.

left-hand-drive porsche 911 carrera convertible 1986 grey leather manual metallic fast german rwd sportscar petrol 2wd

  • Ad ID
    415609
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Year
    1986
