SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet 1986, 3.2 ltr, Fuchs rims in marvelous condition Original Porsche 911 Carrera cabriolet from february 1986. The 3.2 ltr Carrera was the last built G-Model. From 1989 it was replaced by the 964. Both the in- and outside are in a fabulous and well maintained condition. The car has metallic grey paint and brown leather interior. The car has a 3164 CC, 231 HP engine. This, in combination with the 5 speed manual gearbox and the low weight makes the car drive great. Technics are fully checked in our workshop and in excellent condition. When you are looking for a marvelous and classy 911 ready to drive, this one is a good option. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.