PORSCHE 911 Carrera 993 Coupe

1996 Porsche Carrera 993 C2 - Manual,1996 Porsche 993 Carrera 2 Coupe 3.6 ManualOne owner from new and lovely service history.With it becoming extremely difficult to find one owner cars, we're proud to present this beautiful 1 owner from new Porsche 993 911 manual finished in Iris Blue with grey / blue leather, and the following options: -- C16 UK Car- Later 285hp Varioram model- 6 speed manaul- 17" Alloys- Rear window wiper- Air Conditioning- SunroofComes complete with service books, manuals and tools.MIlage: 64,000Service History:13/01/1997, 10,086 Miles, Porsche Main Dealer23/12/1997, 20,118 Miles, Porsche Main Dealer26/01/1999, 31,588 Miles, Porsche main Dealer10/01/2000, 36,181 Miles, Porsche Main Dealer12/12/2000, 39,669 Miles, Porsche Main Dealer10/12/2001, 43,883 Miles, Porsche Main Dealer09/12/2002, 47,331 Miles, Porsche Main Dealer15/12/2003, 49,509 Miles, Porsche Main Dealer22/12/2004, 51,785 Miles, Porsche Main Dealer08/12/2005, 53,847 Miles, Porsche Main Dealer11/12/2006, 56,660 Miles, Porsche Main Dealer26/11/2207, 59,240 Miles, JZM Porsche Specialist05/09/2009, 61,334 Miles, Porsche Main Dealer23/05/2011, 63,131 Miles, JZM Porsche Specialist21/11/2016, 64,482 Miles, Porsche Main Dealer18/10/2017, 64,500 Miles, Porsche Main DealerStock number: 48