PORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S Tiptronic S Auto +Sunroof+Bose+Nav+

Accessories

This is an opportunity to own a future classic or in the minds of many a current classic. The Carrera 4S has the wide body styling with iconic lines that can be mistaken for nothing other than the incredible vehicle in both performance and looks that it is. This example certainly got more than its fair share when it came to optional extras. Equipped with, Black Crested leather electric seats with memory function, PCM Satellite Navigation, Sunroof, 18 inch alloy wheels, Porsche design red brake calipers, Alcantara black roof lining, rear parking sensors, Porsche stability management, cruise control, rear wiper, Bose premium audio, xenon head lights with chrome washers, trip computer, climate control and all round electric windows and mirrors. This vehicle is everything you want from a Jeep with just 2 owners from new and a comprehensive 6 stamp service history. It has a great spec with the following features, ABS, Air Conditioning, Alarm, Alloy Wheels, Audio Remote Control, Body Coloured Bumpers, Cruise Control, Drivers Airbag, DVD, Electric Door Mirrors, Electrically Adjustable Drivers Seat, Electrically Adjustable Passenger Seat, Folding Rear Seats, Front Electric Windows, Front Fog Lights, Heated Door Mirrors, Heated Front Seat, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Immobiliser, Leather Seats, Passenger Airbag, Power Steering, Radio/CD, Rear Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking, Reverse Parking Aid, Side Airbags, Steering Wheel Rake Adjustment, Traction Control, Trip Computer. .Here At Just Audi VW We Take Pride In The Preparation Of Our Vehicles & Service We Deliver, AllOur Cars are prepared to RAC BUYSURE Standards By Qualified Technicians. We Have Full DiagnosticEquipment & Software To Make Sure Your New Car Meets All Expectations. Finance Is Available fromLeading Providers & Part Exchanges From Any Make & Model Are Welcome. A Minimum of 3months RAC/Manfacturers Warranty and 12 months Breakdown/Homestart cover through RAC withall vehicles, 12 and 24 Month RAC Extended Warranties also available, DiamondBrite PaintProtection also available to keep your car in top condition. Call 01522 246777 for further information.