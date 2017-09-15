PORSCHE 911 CARRERA 4S PDK Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: CARRERA 4S PDK Automatic Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 41000 Engine Size: 3800 Ext Color: BLACK
2 speed front wipers + intermittent wipe, Aspherical driver's exterior mirror, Automatically extending rear spoiler, Bi-Xenon lighting system with headlamp levelling, Body colour bumpers, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Green tinted heat insulating glass, Heated rear window, Heated windscreen washers, Outer door sill guards in chrome-plated stainless, Power windows with tip-up/tip-down + auto lowering inc. anti-jam, Water repellent laminated side windows, 2 in-dash cupholders above glove compartment, Automatic air conditioning + active carbon filter, Centre console storage, Continuously variable dimming interior light, Driver/passenger electric backrest adjustment, Extended headrests intergrated in front seats, Footwell illumination, Front passenger seat isofix location point, Interior orientation lighting, Isofix child seat preparation, Leather front centre console+2 compartments, Leather gearshift, Leather handbrake grip, Leather interior door handles, Lockable glovebox, Manual height/reach adjust steering wheel, Split folding rear seats, Storage compartments in doors, 3 point inertia reel seatbelts, ABS, Automatically extending roll over protection, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, Front passenger airbag deactivation, Front seat thorax airbags, POSIP, PTM (Porsche Traction Management), Side window airbags
Sinclair Approved Used Cars
SA49GW,
United Kingdom
