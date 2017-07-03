PORSCHE 911 CARRERA 4S PDK Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: CARRERA 4S PDK Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 19820 Engine Size: 3800 Ext Color: Black
Jet Black Metallic, 1 owner, Fully electric Sports seats (14-way electric), Automatically dimming interior and exterior mirrors with integrated rain sensor, Preparation outer door-sill guards illuminated, White instrument dials, Porsche crest embossed on head restraints, Stainless steel door sill guards illuminated, Sports exhaust system, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Heated seats, 20-inch 911 Turbo wheel, Wheel Centres, Cruise control, Smoking package, Mobile phone preparation, Light design package, ParkAssist front and rear, Sport Chrono Package, BOSE® Surround Sound System, Floor mats, SportDesign steering wheel. 4 seats, FREE NATIONWIDE DELIVERY**, 91,511
Porsche Centre Chester
Chester, CH659LF, Cheshire
United Kingdom
Jul 3, 2017