PORSCHE 911 CARRERA 4S PDK Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: CARRERA 4S PDK Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 19820 Engine Size: 3800 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Jet Black Metallic, 1 owner, Fully electric Sports seats (14-way electric), Automatically dimming interior and exterior mirrors with integrated rain sensor, Preparation outer door-sill guards illuminated, White instrument dials, Porsche crest embossed on head restraints, Stainless steel door sill guards illuminated, Sports exhaust system, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Heated seats, 20-inch 911 Turbo wheel, Wheel Centres, Cruise control, Smoking package, Mobile phone preparation, Light design package, ParkAssist front and rear, Sport Chrono Package, BOSE® Surround Sound System, Floor mats, SportDesign steering wheel. 4 seats, FREE NATIONWIDE DELIVERY**, 91,511

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    416108
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    19820 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3800
  • Engine Model
    3800
£91,511

Porsche Centre Chester
Chester, CH659LF, Cheshire
United Kingdom

