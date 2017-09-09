loading Loading please wait....
Porsche - 911 Carrera 4S Cabrio - 2014

€112,000 - €145,600 (£102,132.80 - £132,772.64)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Modern Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

Car in very good overall condition, both mechanics and bodywork. Regularly serviced. Only one owner Latest aspirated version with 3800 cc engine which delivers 400 HP. Available Check of 111 points of the main company. List of main options present:Full leather Yachting blue interiorDark band on windshieldFront and rear park assistElectrically folding outside mirrorsPDK20-inch wheelsElectrically adjustable sport seats with Porsche logoTV TunerBose SurroundPCM with navigation module This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Naples, Italy.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    317155
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

