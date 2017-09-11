PORSCHE 911 Carrera 4

Type: Used Year: 1999 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: Carrera 4 Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 132578 Engine Size: 3400 Ext Color: BLUE
Ocean blue metallic with full dark grey leather interior,sports seats,cruise control,becker mexico pro cd sound system,sunroof,alloy handbrake and gear lever,18" turbo alloy wheels,fsh,spare key.
Tom Ferguson Motor Engineers Ltd
NE83AH,
United Kingdom
