loading Loading please wait....
» » »

PORSCHE 911 Carrera 4

Compare this car
£12,999
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 1999 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: Carrera 4 Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 132578 Engine Size: 3400 Ext Color: BLUE

Accessories

Ocean blue metallic with full dark grey leather interior,sports seats,cruise control,becker mexico pro cd sound system,sunroof,alloy handbrake and gear lever,18" turbo alloy wheels,fsh,spare key.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    320599
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    132578 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3400
  • Engine Model
    3400
Email Dealer >>

Tom Ferguson Motor Engineers Ltd
NE83AH,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed