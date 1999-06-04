Porsche - 911 Carrera 4 (996) - 1999

DATA- Inspection valid until: April 2018- Owners: 4- Engine: 3387 ccDESCRIPTIONPorsche - 911 Carrera 4 (996) registered on 4/6/1999, in very good condition, with Italian registration.Porsche service 15/4/02 at 50,733 km, Porsche service 18/11/02 at 60,500 km, DEKRA service 30/01/2012 at 99,264 km. It stood still from 21/09/04 to 03/04/2012 (approx. 7 years). Again on the roads today November 2017 with 119,824 kmThis vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Mirabella Imbaccari, Italy.
Jul 3, 2017