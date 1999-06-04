Porsche-911 Carrera 4 (996)-1999

DATA· Valid revision: until April 2018· Owners: 4· Engine: 3387 ccDESCRIPTIONPorsche-911 Carrera 4 (996) registered on 4/6/1999, in excellent condition, with Italian registration.Coupon 18/11/02 coupon 15/4/02 at Porsche Porsche 50,733 Km to 99,264 Km 30/01/2012 to Km, 60,500 DEKRA coupon from 21/09/04 to 03/04/2012 remaining (7 years). Falls in circulation to date November 2017 with 119,824 KmThe car can be viewed and collected the car in Mirabella Imbaccari, Italy.
Jul 3, 2017