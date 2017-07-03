Porsche - 911 Carrera 3.2 Convertible - 1985

car description

The Porsche 911 is the best known sports car by Porsche. The look of the car is designed by Ferdinand “Butzi” Porsche, grandson of Ferdinand Porsche, the founder of the brand. The well-known shape has barely changed in the last 50 years. The name Carrera was used by Porsche for the first time in 1955, to commemorate a class victory in the Carrera Panamericana 1953.This Porsche 911 Carrera has the original (matching numbers) 228HP 3.2 L Boxer engine and the original manual transmission. The car starts immediately, idles nicely, accelerates powerfully and shifts smoothly through all gears and brakes properly. The car is technically okay and has Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection until 14 September 2019. This is a true ‘collectors item’ and in the current rising Porsche market also a solid investment. This Porsche is becoming more rare and sought-after, do not miss the opportunity to become the owner of this beautiful classic car.Technical information:Brand: Porsche Model: 911 Carrera 3.2 ConvertibleYear of production: 1985Colour: RedEngine and power: 3164 cm3/193.1 CI, 228HP Boxer 6 (Matching numbers)Fuel type: PetrolTransmission: Manual (Matching numbers)Odometer reading: 135095 kilometres.Number of keys: 1Margin: Yes (Dutch margin car)Documents / registration number: Dutch registration PT-262-T and valid inspection until 14-09-2019VIN: WPOZZZ91ZFS170424OPTIONS:-Fuchs 16 "rims- Leather upholstery- Power brakes- Dual exhaust-Softtop included + cover-Pioneer radio/CD player/USB- Original temporary spare tyre includedADDITIONAL REMARK:-Damage free car-Never welded on bottom, 100% originalThis Porsche can be viewed and picked up in Schiedam, the Netherlands.