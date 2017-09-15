PORSCHE 911 CARRERA 2 S

Accessories

Black Metallic Paintwork, Black Leather Interior, 19'' Alloy Wheels, Satellite Navigation, 6 CD Changer, Duel Zone Climate Control, Ambient Lighting, Rear Parking Sensors, Drivers Electric Front Seats, Sun Protection Glass, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Sports Chrono Clock, Service History, Engine rebuild.All our vehicles are prepared to the highest standard and have been rigorously checked by qualified technicians. Every car sold has a full health and safety check before delivery, to give you carefree Motoring and peace of mind. You will also benefit from our 5 day drive away insurance (£15)*, nationwide delivery* and 3 months warranty*. All cars sold have a £49.99 admin charge. Please contact us to discuss our fantastic finance offers.