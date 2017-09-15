loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE 911 CARRERA 2 S

£22,450
car description

Type: Used Year: 2005 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: CARRERA 2 S Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 90888 Engine Size: 3824 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Black Metallic Paintwork, Black Leather Interior, 19'' Alloy Wheels, Satellite Navigation, 6 CD Changer, Duel Zone Climate Control, Ambient Lighting, Rear Parking Sensors, Drivers Electric Front Seats, Sun Protection Glass, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Sports Chrono Clock, Service History, Engine rebuild.All our vehicles are prepared to the highest standard and have been rigorously checked by qualified technicians. Every car sold has a full health and safety check before delivery, to give you carefree Motoring and peace of mind. You will also benefit from our 5 day drive away insurance (£15)*, nationwide delivery* and 3 months warranty*. All cars sold have a £49.99 admin charge. Please contact us to discuss our fantastic finance offers.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325895
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    90888 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3824
  • Engine Model
    3824
Superbia Automotive Ltd
Romford, RM70EE, Essex
United Kingdom

