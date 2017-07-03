PORSCHE 911 Carrera 2 Pdk

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: Carrera 2 Pdk Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 19000 Engine Size: 3400 Ext Color: Platinum Silver

2012 Porsche Carrera 991 C2 - PDK,IN PREP - 2012 Porsche 911 Carrera PDKA stunning 991 Carrera finiahed in Platinum with the following options fitted from factory:Platinum Silver bodywork20" Carrera S Alloys7 Speed PDK gearboxFull black leather interiorHeated SeatsSports Design Steering wheelSports PlusChrono PackPASMHeated SeatsPCM3Phone ModuleNavigation ModuleMOT October 2018Full Porsche Service History:25/06/2014 7,962 miles - Porsche Main Dealer15/04/2016 14,712 miles - Porsche Main DealerStock number 29

  • Ad ID
    406690
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    19000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3400
  • Engine Model
    3400
£55,995

Ashgood Classic and Sportscars
Slough, SL39PA, Berkshire
United Kingdom

