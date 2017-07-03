loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

PORSCHE 911 CARRERA 2 Manual

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: CARRERA 2 Manual Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 107000 Engine Size: 3596 Ext Color: BLUE

Accessories

Leather Upholstery, Anti Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Remote Central Locking, Alloy Wheels, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Traction Control, Alarm, Front Electric Windows, CD Radio, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Privacy Glass, Front Fog Lights, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Steering Column - Adjustable, Fuel Computer, Split Rear Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, Pollen Filter, Metallic Paint, full service history, CD player, Leather interior, Power steering, Electric windows, Electric door mirrors, Immobiliser, Side airbags, Drivers airbag, ABS, Electronic stability control

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    419106
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    107000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3596
  • Engine Model
    3596
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£21,995

Imperial Motor Company
TN389BG, East Sussex
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!