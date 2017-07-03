Porsche 911 Cabriolet 1986

car description

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT Porsche 911 3.2 ltr 1986 German delivery, revised engine in very good condition 20 Years after the introduction of the Porsche 911, Porsche introduced the 911 convertible during the IAA Frankfurt in 1982. Delivery time of the cabriolet version was very long, even about a year in some countries. This is a marvelous 1986 Porsche with the matching numbers 3.2 ltr engine. The engine is already been revised. The car was new delivered in Germany and has a lot of history documents and the birth certificate. A car for lots of driving fun. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.