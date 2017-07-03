PORSCHE 911 Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2620 Engine Size: 2981 Ext Color: Carmine Red
20-Inch 911 Turbo S Wheel, 7 - Speed PDK Double Clutch Transmission, Interior package GTS, BOSE Surround Sound-System, 18-way Adaptive Sports Seats including memory, Sport Seats Plus, Auto Dimming Mirrors with Rain Sensor, Front Seat Heating, Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Instrument Dials In Carmine Red, 3-Spoke multi-function steering wheel - Carbon, Full LED Headlights incl. PDLS, Porsche Dynamic Light System, ParkAssist, Power Steering Plus, Carbon Door Entry Guards Illuminated, Carbon Rear Centre Console
Porsche Centre Wilmslow
Wilmslow, SK93HW, Cheshire
United Kingdom
Jul 3, 2017