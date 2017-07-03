PORSCHE 911 Auto

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2620 Engine Size: 2981 Ext Color: Carmine Red

20-Inch 911 Turbo S Wheel, 7 - Speed PDK Double Clutch Transmission, Interior package GTS, BOSE Surround Sound-System, 18-way Adaptive Sports Seats including memory, Sport Seats Plus, Auto Dimming Mirrors with Rain Sensor, Front Seat Heating, Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Instrument Dials In Carmine Red, 3-Spoke multi-function steering wheel - Carbon, Full LED Headlights incl. PDLS, Porsche Dynamic Light System, ParkAssist, Power Steering Plus, Carbon Door Entry Guards Illuminated, Carbon Rear Centre Console

  • Ad ID
    404277
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    2620 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2981
  • Engine Model
    2981
£118,513

Porsche Centre Wilmslow
Wilmslow, SK93HW, Cheshire
United Kingdom

