Porsche 911 997 Gen 2 Turbo S 2dr PDK, Full Porsche Service History, PCCB Ceramic Brakes, PCM Navigation, Bluetooth, 19inch RS Spyder Alloy Wheels, Sports Chrono Turbo Package, Bose.

car description

Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer this stunning Porsche 997 Gen 2 Turbo S Cabriolet finished in Basalt Black with contrasting Black and Cream Leather Interior and black hood. The Specification on this car includes, PCCB Ceramic Brakes, PCM Navigation, Bluetooth Telephone Module, 19inch RS Spyder Alloy Wheels finished in Black with Centre Locking, Sports Design Steering Wheel, Sports Chrono Turbo Package, Park Assist Rear, Universal Audio Interface, USB and AUX, 12way Electric Memory Seats, Porsche Vehicle Tracking System, BOSE audio, Xenon Headlights and much more. This car also benefits from a full Porsche Service History done at Porsche Exeter on 10/08/12 at 7753miles, Porsche Tonbridge on 18/08/14 at 22920miles and Porsche Sheffield on 16/09/16 at 35492miles. Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet. John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars. We have a team of experienced buyers who hand pick our cars from all parts of the uk so you can buy with confidence all vehicles are HPI Clear and prepared to the highest