loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Porsche 911 997 CARRERA 2S PDK

Compare this car
£37,950
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Body: Convertible Transmission: Semi-Automatic Mileage: 65,000 Fuel Type: Petrol Registered: 2010 (10) Doors: 2 Engine Size: 3.8 Finished in: METEOR GREY METALLIC WITH BLACK LEATHER 19" alloys

Accessories

porsche 911 997 carrera 2s pdk grey alloy-wheels black-leather metallic petrol 2010 leather black-interior fast german rwd sportscar automatic semi-automatic coupe 2-plus-2 c2 c2s 2wd dark-interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    234870
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    65000 mi
Email Dealer >>


United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed