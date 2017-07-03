Porsche - 911 993 convertible - 1997

car description

Porsche 993 cabriolet 1997-02 tiptronic 210 kW / 286 hp VarioRam. (originally a Californian car). This sports car has always received the love it needs. Presented in the beautiful colour combination black/black/black. Last year, the following maintenance works were carried out: * new tyres mounted, Michelin with N3 encoding 04/17. * changed the rear shock absorbers bilstein B6 sport. 04/17. * service. * spoiler drive changed. * Rear bumper replaced for European version.. * Front bumper adapted for the European version.* Brake fluid changed. * Brake pads front and back replaced. * Air conditioning filled up. Car is equipped with: * Becker radio/cd/navigation bt. * mp3 bt receiver. * original wind deflector. M159 motor sound pakket M389 17" Cup velgen Mx54 edelstahl enrorhe oval M249 Tiptronic M288 scheinwerfer reinigungsanlage M335 3 punt automatiek gurte hinten M432 lenkrad mit tiptronic bedienung M439 elektrisch verdeck M335 3 punt automatiek gurte hinten M432 lenkrad mit tiptronic bedienung M439 elektrisch verdeck M454 autom geschwindigkeit regelung M455 diebstahlsicherung fur reader M529 wegfahrsicherung mit fernbed M534 diebstahl sicherung M544 75l tank M562 airbag fahrer und beifahrer M566 nebelscheinwerfer Weiss M567 gruen get frontscheibe mit grunkeil Sitze Schwarz with special leather exc option: headrests with Porsche logo. Fzg erhaelt ganz leder. Car features Carrera S front bumper. The car drives and shifts gears well, everything works fine. The Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection is valid until 06-04-2018. The soft-top is intact but it has been used.Original booklets (Porsche) and history are included. and various recent invoices. The car can be viewed in Slochteren. The Netherlands