Porsche 911 993 Carrera 2 Cabriolet Manual

A lovely 993 C2 Cabriolet finished in Midnight Blue metallic over Classic Grey Leather interior with Dark Blue hood. It has an excellent service history and only 4 owners from new, the most recent since 2004. The car even comes with its original order form detailing the following optional extras: SPORTS SEATS / 17" CUP DESIGN ALLOYS / 10 SPEAKER SOUND SYSTEM / CD RADIO / AIR CONDITIONING / TOP TINTED WINDSCREEN. The price of the car in May 1994 was £64,640.00. The car has a very nice service history, having been serviced initially by Porsche main agents and during the most recent owner's tenure it has been maintained initially by Porsche Centre Mid-Sussex, then latterly by highly regarded specialists Paragon. The original service book is stamped up and is also accompanied by the corresponding invoices and virtually every MOT since new. Recent extra work over and above standard servicing includes rectification of oil leaks by Paragon in May 17 and also a new soft top fitted in 2015 that still looks like new. For further information or to arrange a viewing, please call or email us and we will be glad to assist. If you would like to know more about this vehicle, please contact us