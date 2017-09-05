loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Porsche 911 991 3.0 CARRERA 4S PDK Coupe

Compare this car
£99,950
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Black full leather trim, 14-way electric memory sports seats, heated seats, electric steering column, Porsche embossed seats, extended leather pack, automatic climate control, electric sliding sunroof, 20in Carrera S alloy wheels finished in silky black gloss, PCM satellite navigation system, Bluetooth Telephone module, BOSE Surround Sound system, Touch Screen radio/CD, DAB Digital radio, USB/AUX Media Input, Voice control, Online Services, Sport Chrono Package Plus, Switchable Sports Exhaust, Porsche electronic damper control, PSM and traction control, electric windows, electric heated folding mirrors, remote central locking and alarm, ABS, front and side airbags, auto-dim rear view mirror, Multi-function heated steering wheel, Sport Plus PDK Gearbox, Auto Dim rear view mirror, Rain sensor, Auto Stop/Start function, cruise control, trip computer, Bi-Xenon headlamps, Dynamic Cornering, Headlight cleaning system, ED Daytime Running Lights, Park Assist front and rear, Reversing Camera, tyre pressure monitoring, top tint windscreen, ISOFIX front/rear, Rear Wiper, Sill Covers Painted, Privacy Glass, Alcantara Headlining, Porsche VTS tracking system, Porsche stainless steel door entry g

Accessories

porsche 911 991 3000cc carrera 4s pdk coupe blue 1-owner abs alcantara alloy-wheels airbag bluetooth bose cruise-control heated-seats isofix leather privacy-glass sat-nav sunroof tracker traction-control xenon 2016 hands-free fast german sportscar petrol automatic semi-automatic 2-plus-2 c4 c4s 4wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310412
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    5000 mi
Email Dealer >>

4 Reading Road
Yateley, GU46 7AB, Hampshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed