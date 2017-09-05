Porsche 911 991 3.0 CARRERA 4S PDK Coupe

Black full leather trim, 14-way electric memory sports seats, heated seats, electric steering column, Porsche embossed seats, extended leather pack, automatic climate control, electric sliding sunroof, 20in Carrera S alloy wheels finished in silky black gloss, PCM satellite navigation system, Bluetooth Telephone module, BOSE Surround Sound system, Touch Screen radio/CD, DAB Digital radio, USB/AUX Media Input, Voice control, Online Services, Sport Chrono Package Plus, Switchable Sports Exhaust, Porsche electronic damper control, PSM and traction control, electric windows, electric heated folding mirrors, remote central locking and alarm, ABS, front and side airbags, auto-dim rear view mirror, Multi-function heated steering wheel, Sport Plus PDK Gearbox, Auto Dim rear view mirror, Rain sensor, Auto Stop/Start function, cruise control, trip computer, Bi-Xenon headlamps, Dynamic Cornering, Headlight cleaning system, ED Daytime Running Lights, Park Assist front and rear, Reversing Camera, tyre pressure monitoring, top tint windscreen, ISOFIX front/rear, Rear Wiper, Sill Covers Painted, Privacy Glass, Alcantara Headlining, Porsche VTS tracking system, Porsche stainless steel door entry g
4 Reading Road
Yateley, GU46 7AB, Hampshire
United Kingdom
