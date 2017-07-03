Porsche 911 991.2 S PDK, Launch Car, Huge Spec, Sports Chrono, Sports Exhaust, Glass Sunroof, LED Lights, Rear-Axle Steering, Adaptive Cruise, Reversing Camera, BOSE Surround Sound, 20'' Carrera S Alloys

car description

Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is excited to offer for sale this beautifully presented Porsche 991.2 Carrera S 3.0 PDK finished in Carrara White with Bordeaux Red Special order Upholstery and Carbon Interior Inlays. The huge level of specification on this car includes Sports Chrono Package, Sports Exhaust System, Electric Glass Roof, LED Lights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System, Rear-Axle Steering, Adaptive Cruise Control, Reversing Camera, Front and Rear Park Assist, BOSE® Surround Sound-System, DAB, 20" Carrera S Alloys finished in Satin Platinum, Seat Heating, Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel, Light Design Package, Rear Wiper, Door Entry Guards in Stainless Steel, Electric folding Exterior Mirrors, Porsche Crest Embossed Headrests, Porsche Communication Management (PCM) including Online Navigation Module, Mobile Phone Preparation Bluetooth, Climate Control and much more. Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet. John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars. We have a team of experienced buyers who hand pick our cars from all par