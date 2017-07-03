Porsche - 911 930 Turbo - 1978

car description

PORSCHE 911 - 930 Turbo – 3.3LFrench registration and valid recent MOT. 106 000km, Perfectly maintained (invoices from 10 years).This is an original production by the German preparer DP MotorSport.The preparation (done in the 1980s):-Air cooler-Yellow speed paint-Magnificent custom-made leather/alcatara interior-Wide body kit.-Gotti Kremer rimsThis vehicle is magnificent, very rare and impressive due to its power and its extra wide body kit.It works really well, incredible engine with a fabulous sound, it is very pleasant to drive. The fibreglass of some parts this body is in used condition and the interior in perfect condition.This vehicle can be viewed and retrieved in the region of Tours, France.