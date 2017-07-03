PORSCHE 911 911

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 1984 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: 911 Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 75000 Engine Size: 3200 Ext Color: Guards Red

1984 Porsche Carrera 3.2 - Manual,1984 Porsche Carrera 3.2.A really nice Porsche Carrera 3.2 supplied new in 1984 by Isaac Agnew. Finished in Guards Red with Beige pinstripe interior. The car comes with its original service books, toolkit and spare wheel. We bought this particuar Carrera 3.2 was the personal car of the finance director at one of the Main UK Porsche dealerships. Details of works carried out on the car:2002 - Restoration by Roger Bray 2010 - Gearbox rebuild by Elkin Robinson2014 - Car was stripped down and given a full repaintApprox 18 X MOTs in the history fileService records upto 48,000 Miles, then serviced by the owner followed by most recent srvicing done by Porsche centre Bournemoth and Porcshe Specialists.2016 - Brake systems and suspesnion rebuild by Porsche centre BournmouthThe car will be supplied with a new clean MOT and freshly serviced.Date of first registration: 24th July 1984Owners: 8 Previous

