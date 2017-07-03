PORSCHE 911 3.8i Carrera 4 S Cabriolet. Full Porsche History

Accessories

Immaculate Example in "Triple Black" with a Full Porsche Main Dealer Service History, Advertised on Behalf of the Owner due to Change of Circumstances, Specification Includes: Full Black Leather Upholstery, Fully Lined Electric Black Hood with Windstop, 19inch Alloy Wheels in Immaculate Condition with Near-New Tyres, Ventilated Discs with Red Brake Calipers, Porsche Active Suspension Management, Electrically Retractable Rear Spoiler, 5-Speed Tiptronic Auto Gearbox with Steering Wheel Selectors, Porsche Communication Management Infotainment System with Stereo Radio, CD and Sat Nav, PSM Porsche Stability Management and ABS Brakes, Cruise Control, Climate Controlled Air Conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Xenon Headlights with Washers, Front Fogs, Remote Central Locking with Alarm, Immobiliser and Spare Remote Key, Driver, Passenger and Side Airbags, Electric Windows and Mirrors, On-Board Multi-Function Computer, Fully Documented Porsche Service History - Last Serviced at 28842miles, Full VOSA MOT History - MOT Expires in August 2018 with No Advisories, ***FOR MORE DETAILS, OR O SEE THIS CAR, PLEASE CALL MIKE, THE OWNER, DIRECTLYON 07772 780815, ***