Porsche 911 3.8 Carrera S PDK

POA
car description

Black/Platinum Grey Leather PCM3 with Extended Navigation 20" Carrera Classic II Wheels Bluetooth Phone Preparation Bose Sound System Sports Seats Plus - 4 Way Electric Heated Seats Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus Tyre Pressure Monitor Universal Multimedia Interface Sunroof Bi-Xenon Dynamic Cornering Headlights with Wash Front and Rear Park Assist Folding Mirrors Multi Function Steering Wheel Isofix to Passengers Seat PASM Rain Sensor Auto Dipping Interior Mirror Climate Control

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    258485
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    52500 mi
Dove House Motor Company Ltd, Crown Way
Rushden, NN10 6BS, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom

