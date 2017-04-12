loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Porsche 911 3.8 Carrera GTS PDK

Compare this car
POA
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Black GTS Alcantara/Leather 20" Spyder Centre Lock Wheels in Black PCM3 with Extended Navigation Bluetooth Sport Chrono Package Plus Sports Exhaust Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus Adaptive Sports Seats Plus - 18 Way Electric Adjustment and Heated Bose DAB Radio Front and Rear Park Assist with Camera Universal Multimedia Interface Bi-Xenon Headlights with Wash and Dynamic Cornering Tyre Pressure Monitor Cruise Control Rear Wiper Auto Dim Interior and Exterior Mirrors with Rain Sensor Isofix on Passengers Side Climate Control

Accessories

porsche 911 3800cc carrera gts pdk alcantara bluetooth bose cruise-control isofix leather sat-nav xenon 2015 hands-free fast german rwd sportscar petrol automatic semi-automatic coupe 2-plus-2 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    258492
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    7100 mi
Email Dealer >>

Dove House Motor Company Ltd, Crown Way
Rushden, NN10 6BS, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed