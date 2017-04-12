Porsche 911 3.8 Carrera GTS PDK

Black GTS Alcantara/Leather 20" Spyder Centre Lock Wheels in Black PCM3 with Extended Navigation Bluetooth Sport Chrono Package Plus Sports Exhaust Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus Adaptive Sports Seats Plus - 18 Way Electric Adjustment and Heated Bose DAB Radio Front and Rear Park Assist with Camera Universal Multimedia Interface Bi-Xenon Headlights with Wash and Dynamic Cornering Tyre Pressure Monitor Cruise Control Rear Wiper Auto Dim Interior and Exterior Mirrors with Rain Sensor Isofix on Passengers Side Climate Control
porsche 911 3800cc carrera gts pdk alcantara bluetooth bose cruise-control isofix leather sat-nav xenon 2015 hands-free fast german rwd sportscar petrol automatic semi-automatic coupe 2-plus-2 2wd
Dove House Motor Company Ltd, Crown Way
Rushden, NN10 6BS, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom
It’s one thing to find one exceptional Porsche on offer in auction, it’s...
RM Sotheby’s has announced a number of highlights for next year’s Paris ...