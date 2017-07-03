PORSCHE 911 3.8 CARRERA 4S PDK 2d AUTO 400 BHP

Accessories

Metallic Grey with Saddle Brown Natural leather, over £10,000 in cost options on this high spec 991 Carrera 4S inc PDK gearbox, Sports Chrono Package, 20 inch Carrera Classic wheels, seat ventilation, PCM Sat Nav with Bluetooth telephone module, multi-CD, heated multi-function steering wheel, heated & A/C Ventilated seats, roof transport system, Suede headlining, adjustable suspension, Sport & Sport Plus driving modes, front & rear parking sensors, polished aluminum interior finish, Red callipers & more. Cost almost £100,000 new & covered just 17,000 miles with service history. Immaculate throughout CASTLE MOTORS purpose-built luxury showroom & forecourt has a wide range of cars for sale, including some of the world's most prestigious automobiles. Founded in 1972, we are open 7 days a week & offer a wide range of services. All of our vehicles are presented to the very highest standards possible having gone through our comprehensive multi-stage preparation, in our own in-house workshops. Supplied finance figures are only a guide, please contact us for a personalised quotation.,6 Disc CD Autochanger, Alloy Wheels - 20in Carrera Classic, Alloy Wheels - 20in Carrera S, Brushed Aluminium Interior Pack 3, Brushed Aluminium Interior Pack 4, Centre Console Trim in Brushed Aluminium, Metallic Paint, Mobile Phone Preparation, Park Assist (Rear), ParkAssist (Front and Rear), PDK Gear Selector in Aluminium, Seat Heating, Seat Ventilation, Seating Capacity - Four Seats, Steering Wheel Heated, Telephone Module, Wheel Centres