Porsche 911 3.8 Carrera 4 GTS PDK Convertible

Finance Example Deposit Balance Fees Total Payable Term Fixed Rate Representative APR 1st Payment Monthly Payment Final Payment HP £6,290 £56,610 £199* £72,193 48 3.94% 7.91% £1,369 £1,369 £1,568 Residual backed products are available on this vehicle upon application. Please call to discuss your requirements *Fees are already accounted for within the payments displayed and are also included within the total amount payable. Finance available subject to status. Indemnities may be required. Other finance offers may be available but cannot be used in conjunction with this offer. We work with a number of carefully selected credit providers who may be able to offer you finance for your purchase. We are only able to offer finance products from these providers. Postal Address: Crown Way, Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 6BS A great opportunity to purchase a rare Porsche 997 Carrera 4 GTS Convertible, Porsche launched a new, mid-level 911 coming in above the Carrera and below the GT3 back in 2011. The Carrera GTS gets a wider body and track wheter 2wd or 4wd and also benefits from an upgraded 3.8-litre engine producing 408 horsepower. If you are looking for a fine example of this rare Porsche
porsche 911 3800cc carrera 4 gts pdk convertible 4wd alloy-wheels black-leather bluetooth bose cruise-control heated-seats pasm sat-nav xenon 2012 hands-free leather black-interior fast german sportscar petrol automatic semi-automatic 997 c4 dark-interior
Dove House Motor Company Ltd, Crown Way
Rushden, NN10 6BS, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom
Jul 3, 2017