Porsche 911 3.8 Carrera 4 GTS PDK Convertible

car description

Finance Example Deposit Balance Fees Total Payable Term Fixed Rate Representative APR 1st Payment Monthly Payment Final Payment HP £6,290 £56,610 £199* £72,193 48 3.94% 7.91% £1,369 £1,369 £1,568 Residual backed products are available on this vehicle upon application. Please call to discuss your requirements *Fees are already accounted for within the payments displayed and are also included within the total amount payable. Finance available subject to status. Indemnities may be required. Other finance offers may be available but cannot be used in conjunction with this offer. We work with a number of carefully selected credit providers who may be able to offer you finance for your purchase. We are only able to offer finance products from these providers. Postal Address: Crown Way, Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 6BS A great opportunity to purchase a rare Porsche 997 Carrera 4 GTS Convertible, Porsche launched a new, mid-level 911 coming in above the Carrera and below the GT3 back in 2011. The Carrera GTS gets a wider body and track wheter 2wd or 4wd and also benefits from an upgraded 3.8-litre engine producing 408 horsepower. If you are looking for a fine example of this rare Porsche