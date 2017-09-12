PORSCHE 911 3.8 991 Turbo S PDK AWD 2dr (start/stop) Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: 3.8 991 Turbo S PDK AWD 2dr (start/stop) Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2444 Engine Size: 3800 Ext Color: White
Solid Carrara White, Upgrades - Front Axle Lift System, Heated Steering Wheel, Speed Limit Display, Electric Slide/Tilt Glass Sunroof, Front Heated Seats, Electrically Folding Exterior Mirrors, Floor Mats, Burmester High-End Surround Sound-System, Lane Change Assist, LED Headlights-Darkened & Dynamic Cornering, Privacy Glass (Rear Window), Porsche Crest Embossed on Headrests, Porsche Crest on Centre Console, Adaptive Sports Seats Plus (18-Way, Electric), Door Sill Guard In Stainless Steel, Illuminated, Voice Control, Rear Wiper, Automatic Distance Control, 1 owner, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Online Navigation Module, Auto Start/Stop Function and Coasting, Digital Radio, Park Assist Front & Rear w. Reversing Camera, Cruise Control, Two-Zone Climate Control w. Automatic Air Recirculation Control & Air Quality Sensor, Rain Sensor, Alarm System w. Radar Based Interior Surveillance, Alloy Wheels - 20-in 911 Turbo S Two-Tone Look Forged, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Electric Window Lifts with One - Touch Operation and Door - Seal Protection, Mobile Phone Preparation, Audio Interfaces & Voice Control System, Porsche Communication Management (PCM) w. Performance Display, Connect Plus, Apple CarPlay, Wireless Internet Access, Porsche Car Connect incl. Carfinder, Upholstery - Leather, Green-Tinted Thermally Insulated Glass. 4 seats, Rybrook has over 70 years experience in the prestige car industry, 152,850
Rybrook Specialist Cars
Solihull, B945NH, West Midlands
United Kingdom
