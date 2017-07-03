loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE 911 3.6 TURBO TIPTRONIC S [INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY, LEASE PURCHASE AVAILABLE]

Type: Used Year: 2001 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: 3.6 TURBO TIPTRONIC S [INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY, LEASE PURCHASE AVAILABLE] Body: Coupe Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 48000 Engine Size: 3600 Ext Color: Silver

18inch Alloy Wheels,Electric Sunroof,Full Service History,Electric Memory Seats,This vehicle offers a great opportunity to purchase an Appreciating Asset in Excellent Condition. The car comes with an extensive Service History and has been maintained with no expense spared. Private Reg LIB 9111 Comes with Car, Electric Tilt and Slide Sunroof, Electric Front Seats with Driver's Memory, Climate Control, 5-Arm 18inch Turbo Alloy Wheels, Alpine Audio System with Bluetooth, BOSE Speakers, Porsche Crest Embossed Sports Seats, Full Leather Dash, Electric Mirrors, Porsche Carbon Fibre Gear Change and Handbrake, Red Calipers, Xenon Headlights, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Serviced by Porsche and Porsche Specialists at 3089, 8409, 22889, 31845, 32510, 36504, 40832, 42969, 47611 and 48410 miles with all Bills and MOTs for verification.

  • Ad ID
    412747
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    48000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3600
  • Engine Model
    3600
£42,999

Wimbledon Specialist Cars
Raynes Park, SW208BP, London
United Kingdom

