Porsche 911 3.6 Turbo Tip S Coupe

Tiptronic S Automatic Gearbox
Cobalt Blue Metallic
Full Stone Grey Leather
Porscbe PCCB Carbon Ceramic Brakes
Sport Chrono Package Plus
Porsche PCM 2.1 DVD Satnav
Sunroof
Fully Electric Seats With Drivers Memory & Lumbar Control
19 Inch Turbo Alloys With Colour Crested Centres
3 Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel In Smooth Leather
Park Assist
Underseat Fire Extinguisher
BOSE sound
Auto Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors
Rain Sensing Wipers
Ali Dials
Porsche PASM Porsche Active Suspension Management
PSM Porsche Stability Management
Climate Control Airconditioning
Rear Wiper
Wind Screen Toptint
Full Porsche Main Agent Service History With A Complete History File
Supplied with a Independent mechanical multipoint check & comprehensive parts and labour warranty
12 Months MOT
A thorough independent multipoint mechanical inspection and rectification of faults found carried out by a renowned Porsche specialist.
HPI clear and national mileage register check with certificate
At least 6 months or 6000 miles away from the next service
All tyres have the correct speed & N rating and a minimum of double the legal tread depth limit
porsche 911 3600cc turbo tiptronic s coupe blue alloy-wheels bose carbon ceramic-brakes dvd leather metallic pasm sat-nav sunroof warranty 2007 automatic semi-automatic fast german sportscar petrol pccb 2-plus-2 997 4wd supercar
Chichester,
PO19 8FH,
West Sussex
United Kingdom
