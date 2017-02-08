Porsche 911 3.6 Turbo Tip S Coupe

car description

Tiptronic S Automatic Gearbox

Cobalt Blue Metallic

Full Stone Grey Leather

Porscbe PCCB Carbon Ceramic Brakes

Sport Chrono Package Plus

Porsche PCM 2.1 DVD Satnav

Sunroof

Fully Electric Seats With Drivers Memory & Lumbar Control

19 Inch Turbo Alloys With Colour Crested Centres

3 Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel In Smooth Leather

Park Assist

Underseat Fire Extinguisher

BOSE sound

Auto Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors

Rain Sensing Wipers

Ali Dials

Porsche PASM Porsche Active Suspension Management

PSM Porsche Stability Management

Climate Control Airconditioning

Rear Wiper

Wind Screen Toptint

Full Porsche Main Agent Service History With A Complete History File

Supplied with a Independent mechanical multipoint check & comprehensive parts and labour warranty

12 Months MOT

A thorough independent multipoint mechanical inspection and rectification of faults found carried out by a renowned Porsche specialist.

HPI clear and national mileage register check with certificate

At least 6 months or 6000 miles away from the next service

All tyres have the correct speed & N rating and a minimum of double the legal tread depth limit