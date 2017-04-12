Porsche 911 3.6 Turbo Coupe Manual

6 Speed Shortshift Manual
Lapis Blue Metallic
Full Graphite Grey Leather
Fully Electric Seats With Drivers Memory
Litronic Lights With Wash
Thicker 3 Spoke Steering Wheel
Pioneer INA W910R Advanced Navi Station With Blue Telephony
Windscreen Toptint
PSM Porsche Stability Management
Climate Control Airconditioning
18 Inch Turbo 2 Alloys With Colour Crested Centres
Stainless Steel Exhaust Tailpipes
Onboard Computer
4WD
Full & Thorough Porsche Main Agent And Porsche Specialist Service History
Supplied with a Independent mechanical multipoint check & 1 years comprehensive parts and labour warranty
12 Months MOT
A thorough independent multipoint mechanical inspection and rectification of faults found carried out by a renowned Porsche specialist.
HPI clear and national mileage register check with certificate
At least 6 months or 6000 miles away from the next service
All tyres have the correct speed & N rating and a minimum of double the legal tread depth limit
Chichester,
PO19 8FH,
West Sussex
United Kingdom
