Porsche 911 3.6 Carrera Coupe Gen II

Finance Example Deposit Balance Fees Total Payable Term Fixed Rate Representative APR 1st Payment Monthly Payment Final Payment HP £3,290 £29,610 £199* £37,772 48 3.8% 7.91% £714 £714 £913 Residual backed products are available on this vehicle upon application. Please call to discuss your requirements *Fees are already accounted for within the payments displayed and are also included within the total amount payable. Finance available subject to status. Indemnities may be required. Other finance offers may be available but cannot be used in conjunction with this offer. We work with a number of carefully selected credit providers who may be able to offer you finance for your purchase. We are only able to offer finance products from these providers. Postal Address: Crown Way, Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 6BS The Porsche 911 is one of the most iconic sports cars on the road, with its striking design combined with unrivalled build quality. In 2004 the 997 variant of the 911 was released and in 2008 this was face-lifted (997 Gen 2) giving it more power and incorporating a DFI engine. This particular car also benefits from a great spec over and above the standard and is offered in fanta