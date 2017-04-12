loading Loading please wait....
Porsche 911 3.6 Carrera 4S

car description

Metropole Blue Leather Electric Memory Seats Electric Sunroof Litronic Headlamps with Wash Rear Wiper PSM 18" Turbo II Alloys Red Brake Calipers Alcantara Headlining PSM On-Board Computer Climate Control

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    258490
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Year
    2002
  • Mileage
    28100 mi
Dove House Motor Company Ltd, Crown Way
Rushden, NN10 6BS, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom

