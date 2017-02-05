Porsche 911 3.6 Carrera 2 Coupe Manual

car description

Presented in Meteor grey, trimmed with full grey leather to the doors and dash. Options include PCM touch screen satellite navigation, 18" Carrera alloys, Porsche active suspension management (PASM), electric tilt/slide sunroof, Xenon lights, rear park assist, fully electric memory seats, embossed headrests, heated seats, multi function steering wheel trimmed with smooth leather, Bluetooth, Porsche sound package plus, automatic air conditioning and trip computer. Cridfords Ltd Independent Porsche Specialists since 1987, full service history, 6 months warranty. Ask us about the Cridfords Care package including an additional 12 months warranty and Williams F1 ceramic coating paint protection for only £995.00. 2009 Gen II model 2008/08 registered.