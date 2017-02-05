Porsche 911 3.6 Carrera 2 Coupe Manual

Presented in Meteor grey, trimmed with full grey leather to the doors and dash. Options include PCM touch screen satellite navigation, 18" Carrera alloys, Porsche active suspension management (PASM), electric tilt/slide sunroof, Xenon lights, rear park assist, fully electric memory seats, embossed headrests, heated seats, multi function steering wheel trimmed with smooth leather, Bluetooth, Porsche sound package plus, automatic air conditioning and trip computer. Cridfords Ltd Independent Porsche Specialists since 1987, full service history, 6 months warranty. Ask us about the Cridfords Care package including an additional 12 months warranty and Williams F1 ceramic coating paint protection for only £995.00. 2009 Gen II model 2008/08 registered.
porsche 911 3600cc carrera 2 coupe manual grey alloy-wheels air-con bluetooth fsh heated-seats leather pasm sat-nav sunroof warranty xenon 2008 hands-free fast german rwd sportscar petrol 2-plus-2 997 2wd
Hazelbank Garage, The Street
Ewhurst, GU6 7QY, Surrey
United Kingdom
