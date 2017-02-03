Porsche 911 3.6 Cabriolet Manual Gen II

car description

Presented in beautiful Midnight blue, trimmed with full sand leather to the doors and dash. Options include PCM satellite navigation, 19" Carrera Classic, heated and ventilated seats, BOSE sound system, fully electric memory seats with embossed headrests, multi-function steering wheel, wind deflector, rear park assist, CD changer, Bluetooth, iPod/UAI, automatic air conditioning/climate control and trip computer. Cridfords Ltd Independent Porsche Specialists since 1987, full service history, 6 months warranty. Ask us about the Cridfords Care package including an additional 12 months warranty and Williams F1 ceramic coating paint protection for only £995.00.