PORSCHE 911 3.6 997 Carrera Tiptronic S 2dr

£22,500
Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: 3.6 997 Carrera Tiptronic S 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 100000 Engine Size: 3596 Ext Color: Silver

Silver, ** Superb Car Benefiting From Very Comprehensive Service History ** Gt Aero Kit Upgrade that Transforms The Car ** Sports Chrono Package ** Hard Back Seats ** Multi-function Steering Wheel ** A Real Head Turned ** Full Leather Interior ** Finance Available to Most Circumstances ** Two Remote Keys **, Upgrades - 3 Spoke Steering Wheel in Smooth Leather, 3 Spoke M/Function Steering Wheel/Smooth Leather, Sports Chrono Package Plus, Parking System, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Standard Features - Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Computer, Upholstery Leather, Alloy Wheels (17in), Alarm, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Electric Windows (Front), Traction control, Speakers, Sports seats, Seat Height Adjustment, Remote central locking, Power-Assisted Steering, Parking aid, Lumbar support, Instrument Dials in Black, Electric windows, Central locking, CD Player, Anti-Lock Brakes, Airbags, Power steering, Satellite navigation, Mirrors External, Folding rear seats, Central Door Locking, Alloy wheels, Body Coloured Bumpers, Air Bag Side, Air Bag Driver. Call today to arrange a test drive / viewing on 01924 267860, Finance Available To Most Circumstances, Warranty Packages Available, Any Part Exchanges Considered!, Meadow Automotive - Buy from us with confidence - See our 5* Reviews, 22,500

  • Ad ID
    311566
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    100000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3596
  • Engine Model
    3596
Meadow Automotive
Wakefield, WF45NW, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

