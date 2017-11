PORSCHE 911 3.6 996 Carrera 4S Cabriolet AWD 2dr

Accessories

Black, HPI CLEAR, FOLDER OF SERVICE HISTORY AND BILLS, PORSCHE MAINDEALER AND SPECIALIST SERVICE HISTORY INCLUDING FULL PORSCHE HEALTH CHECK, GOOD CONDITION FOR AGE AND MILEAGE, RARE CARRERA 4S CAB, IN THE LAST 2K MILES HAS HAD NEW CLUTCH/FLYWHEEL, FULL EXHAUST RENEWAL, INJECTORS AND FULL SERVICE, 5+ owners, Air-Conditioning, Alarm, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Upholstery Leather, Alloy Wheels (17in), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger), Computer, Leather Sports Seats. 4 seats, PLEASE CONTACT FOR SERIOUS ENQUIRYS, WARRANTIES AND FINANCE AVAILABLE, VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT TCSGROUP.CO FOR MORE VEHICLES, 23,950 p/x welcome