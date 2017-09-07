loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE 911 3.6 996 Carrera 2 Cabriolet Tiptronic S 2dr

£18,500
car description

Type: Used Year: 2001 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: 3.6 996 Carrera 2 Cabriolet Tiptronic S 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 71500 Engine Size: 3600 Ext Color: BLUE

Accessories

ONLY 2 OWNERS FROM NEW BOTH THE SAME FAMILY, £3800 SPENT @ PORSCHE IN AUGUST 2016.HARD TOP,CRUISE CONTROL,BOSE SOUND SYSTEM,BLUE HOOD,BLACK LEATHER,ONLY 70000 MILES,IT SPENT MOST OF ITS LIFE ON GUERNSEY!!! 12 MONTHS NATIONWIDE WARRANTY,Alloy Wheels (17in), Electric Windows (Front), In Car Entertainment (Radio Preparation)

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    311567
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    71500 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3600
  • Engine Model
    3600
Hound Green Carriage Company
Hook, RG278LQ, Hampshire
United Kingdom

