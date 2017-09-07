PORSCHE 911 3.6 996 Carrera 2 Cabriolet Tiptronic S 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2001 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: 3.6 996 Carrera 2 Cabriolet Tiptronic S 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 71500 Engine Size: 3600 Ext Color: BLUE
ONLY 2 OWNERS FROM NEW BOTH THE SAME FAMILY, £3800 SPENT @ PORSCHE IN AUGUST 2016.HARD TOP,CRUISE CONTROL,BOSE SOUND SYSTEM,BLUE HOOD,BLACK LEATHER,ONLY 70000 MILES,IT SPENT MOST OF ITS LIFE ON GUERNSEY!!! 12 MONTHS NATIONWIDE WARRANTY,Alloy Wheels (17in), Electric Windows (Front), In Car Entertainment (Radio Preparation)
Hound Green Carriage Company
Hook, RG278LQ, Hampshire
United Kingdom
