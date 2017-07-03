loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE 911 3.6 996 Carrera 2 Cabriolet Tiptronic S 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2003 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: 3.6 996 Carrera 2 Cabriolet Tiptronic S 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 78223 Engine Size: 3596 Ext Color: BLACK

Metallic Black, Full Service History, Black Heated Leather, PCM Sat Nav, Climate Air Con, Upgraded Alloys, Electric Folding Roof, Factory Hardtop, Heated Seats, Xenon Lights, Cruise Control, Traction Control * SCREEN PRICE INCLUDE 6 MONTHS PARTS & LABOUR MECHANICAL WARRANTY * Part Ex Your Car and use our Low Rate Finance with Nil or Low Deposits, 12 - 60 Month Terms, Finance sts. Need Credit? Why Not Apply Via Our Website Today. Selling vehicles here since 2007 and with over 30 years Motor Trade Experience, Buy with Confidence, Check Our Customer Reviews Drive-Away Insurance. Credit & Debit Cards Accepted, (fee may apply). All Vehicles HPI Clear. 12 Months AA Cover Included. Driving Licence Required for Test Drives. After Hours Up To 9 pm, Please Call 07859 78848,PCM 2 Colour Sat Nav System, Detatchable Hard Top, Black Leather Trim, 18" Upgrade Alloy Wheels, Mirrors External - Electric, Electric Windows - Front, Electric Door Mirrors - Heated, Computer - Driver Information System, Automatic Climate Control, Traction Control System, Central Door Locking - Remote, Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Rain-Sensing Wipers, Mirrors Internal - Auto Dipping Rear View, Headlamp Wash , Chassis - Sport, CD Multichanger, Air Bag Knee - Driver/Passenger, ABS Brakes, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Front, In Car Entertainment - Radio Preparation, Power-Assisted Steering

  • Ad ID
    419049
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    78223 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3596
  • Engine Model
    3596
