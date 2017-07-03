PORSCHE 911 3.4 981 GTS PDK 2dr Automatic

Accessories

Grey, Exquisite, unmolested 1 owner example in Agate Grey Metallic with over 8,465 worth of Porsche options, it is rare to find a GTS with this level of specification and refinement. The condition really is infallible and boasting a full and up to date Porsche service history there is no competition, Upgrades - Agate Grey Metallic, Black Leather Interior With AL, Park Assist (Front & Rear), Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Seat Heating, BOSE surround sound system, Digital Radio, Porsche Communication Management, Roof Lining in Alcantara, Wheels Painted in Satin Platin, Cruise Control, Two Zone Climate Control, White Sport Chrono Stopwatch, Automatically Dimming Mirrors, White Instrument Dials, Guard Red Seat Belts, Mobile Phone Preperation, 1 owner, 2 seats, Est 1967 we've had 50 great years, read our reviews! We provide Warranty & all credit facilities., 59,980