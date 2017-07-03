loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE 911 3.4 981 GTS PDK 2dr Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: 3.4 981 GTS PDK 2dr Automatic Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7395 Engine Size: 3800 Ext Color: Grey

Grey, Exquisite, unmolested 1 owner example in Agate Grey Metallic with over 8,465 worth of Porsche options, it is rare to find a GTS with this level of specification and refinement. The condition really is infallible and boasting a full and up to date Porsche service history there is no competition, Upgrades - Agate Grey Metallic, Black Leather Interior With AL, Park Assist (Front & Rear), Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Seat Heating, BOSE surround sound system, Digital Radio, Porsche Communication Management, Roof Lining in Alcantara, Wheels Painted in Satin Platin, Cruise Control, Two Zone Climate Control, White Sport Chrono Stopwatch, Automatically Dimming Mirrors, White Instrument Dials, Guard Red Seat Belts, Mobile Phone Preperation, 1 owner, 2 seats, Est 1967 we've had 50 great years, read our reviews! We provide Warranty & all credit facilities., 59,980

  • Ad ID
    415953
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    7395 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3800
  • Engine Model
    3800
Geoff Cox Subaru
Ripley, DE58LG, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

