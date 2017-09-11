loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE 911 3.3 Martini Car

£104,999
car description

Type: Used Year: 1980 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: 3.3 Martini Car Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 100000 Engine Size: 3300 Ext Color: WHITE

Accessories

Beautiful 911 Turbo. Matching numbers Inside and out are in as new condition. . We have an incredible amount of bills and service history for the car dating back to its first service including all old MOTs. Kept in bubble for last few years .I have just discovered a letter in the history files I have for the car from the Porsche Owners Club stating that this car can wear the Martini Stripes with pride as it was one of the original cars supplied at the dealer with the option. I have located and purchased via Germany a set of the original stripes. This is such a great investment. Its better than money in the bank. New Malden 0208 336 1111 07802 952000

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    318031
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    100000 mi
  • Engine Size
    3300
  • Engine Model
    3300
JTT Autos
New Malden, KT33NE, Surrey
United Kingdom

