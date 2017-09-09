loading Loading please wait....
Porsche - 911 3.2 Targa - 1986

€53,901 - €70,071.30 (£49,152.32 - £63,898.02)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Modern Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

Of all the Porsche 911 generations, the 3.2 sold between 1984 and 1989 is certainly the most solid. With this Targa body it offers the pleasure of riding in the open air while maintaining the rigidity and safety of the coupé, it is also one of the most desirable.This copy of 1986 of Californian origin shows 161 466 miles or 259 854 km, which don’t prevent it from being in an excellent condition of presentation and operation. It has been maintained in the network Porsche as evidenced by the invoices folder available as well as the maintenance book. Its history is known, and had only three owners. The bodywork and paint are in very good condition: black and black Interior. French registration, technical control dated of end 2016 and will be redone for sale. Body and paint in very good condition, vehicle visible in France, Nantes.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    317157
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

