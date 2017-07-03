Porsche 911 3.2 Carrera

car description

1988 911 3.2 Carrera Coupe G50 23,400 miles from new C16 UK supplied RHD Coupe Finished in Guards red with black leather/velour pinstripe interior. Specified with electric sunroof, 8-way electric seats, front and rear spoilers, 16″ Fuchs alloy wheels, rear wiper, headlamp wash. Fitted with a Porsche Retro Satellite Navigation system. Supplied new on 1st January 1988 by Isac Agnew Ltd Porsche main agent in Newtownabbey County Antrim to a Mr William Miscampbell of Belfast. There is a comprehensive history file present which contains various service invoices and MOT certificates. Comes complete with all original handbooks – including the original stamped maintenance booklet, tools, air compressor etc. A late 3.2 Carrera with the all important G50 gearbox, offered in superbly original unmolested condition.