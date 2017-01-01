Porsche 911 3.2 Carrera Coupe

car description

Vehicle Description Engine Capacity: 3164cc Transmission: G50 5 Speed Manual Mileage: 85 000 0 to 60: 5.60secs Top Speed: 152Mph BHP: 231 Due in soon, this beautiful Porsche 911 3.2 Carrera is finished in the rare colour of Cassis metallic with linen leather piped in red and with embroidered Porsche crests in the seat headrests. First registered on 1st August 1987 (new reg day!) the car has had just 5 owners from new and has only covered 85000 miles. The car has the standard 911 3.2 specification including electric sunroof, windows and mirrors. In addition it also benefits from a top quality audio system with Blaupunkt bluetooth head unit. Being a later car it is equipped with the sought after and more modern G50 gearbox. It is also fitted with an insurance approved alarm system. Douglas Cameron, the Official Porsche Centre for Perth in Scotland, first registered the car and looked after it for the first few years: 27/08/87 at 1586 miles, Douglas Cameron Porsche Perth 11/01/89 at 11025 miles, Douglas Cameron Porsche Perth 07/03/90 at 17352 miles, Douglas Cameron Porsche Perth 06/06/91 at 26633 miles, Douglas Cameron Porsche Perth 06/05/92 at 35966 miles, Douglas Cameron Porsche Per