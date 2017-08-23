Porsche 911 3.2 Cabriolet

A rare 911 3.2 Celebration Sport Cabriolet with options including (New) Black Electric Hood with Black Tonneau, Recent sound system (Original Specification) and Fuchs Alloy wheels.
porsche 911 3200cc convertible blue alloy-wheels 1988 fast german rwd sportscar petrol 2wd
Unit 14 Nidd Valley Business Park, Lingerfield
Scotton, HG5 9JA , North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Artcurial hosted the very first of its biennial classic car auctions a...
Following an early reveal during the launch of the next Forza Motorsport...