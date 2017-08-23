loading Loading please wait....
Porsche 911 3.2 Cabriolet

£59,995
car description

A rare 911 3.2 Celebration Sport Cabriolet with options including (New) Black Electric Hood with Black Tonneau, Recent sound system (Original Specification) and Fuchs Alloy wheels.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    306232
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Year
    1988
  • Mileage
    86927 mi
Unit 14 Nidd Valley Business Park, Lingerfield
Scotton, HG5 9JA , North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

