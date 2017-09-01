loading Loading please wait....
Porsche - 911 3.0 Targa M930/02 Engine - 1976

€82,500 - €107,250 (£75,941.25 - £98,723.63)
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
car description

This 911 Carrera 3.0 with the special M930/02 engine has matching numbers and birth certificate. The car has been in the Netherlands since 2003 and before we bought it, it had spent 10 years with the same Dutch owner. The engine was completely overhauled at 177,000 km. A photo album of this overhaul is available. The car came into us in 2016 and was addressed straight away. The car no longer had the original colour, the upholstery was grey when it originally would have been black leather. We stripped back the car completely in order to respray it in the original colour ‘dunkelblau’ with colour code 347. We also had everything reupholstered in black leather. We also replaced all rubbers, dashboard and various other parts. If sold, we will fit a new clutch. Porsche started production with the 3.0 (930/02) engine in 1976. Besides the engine, the car has a number of other changes from that period, such as aluminium sheet metal parts. The connoisseur will appreciate the value of this car and will understand its potential to increase in value in future.It is recommended to view the car before placing a bid, so to prevent possible disappointment afterwards. Please contact Catawiki for an appointment.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    309435
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

