Porsche 911 "2S" 3.8

£31,000
car description

(06 - 2006) 355bhp 45,000 miles Seal grey with black leather 3.8 litre "S" model 2 wheel drive 6 speed manual gearbox Climate control Porsche Stability Management (PSM) Active suspension (PASM) Satellite Navigation (PCM 2) Bose sound upgrade Heated seats Sports seats Porsche Sports Exhaust (PSE) Rear wiper Rear parking sensors Litronic headlights 19 inch wheels

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    258487
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Mileage
    45000 mi
3rd Floor, STS House, Bristol Way
Slough, SL1 3QE, Berkshire
United Kingdom

