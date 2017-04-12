Porsche 911 "2S" 3.8

(06 - 2006) 355bhp 45,000 miles Seal grey with black leather 3.8 litre "S" model 2 wheel drive 6 speed manual gearbox Climate control Porsche Stability Management (PSM) Active suspension (PASM) Satellite Navigation (PCM 2) Bose sound upgrade Heated seats Sports seats Porsche Sports Exhaust (PSE) Rear wiper Rear parking sensors Litronic headlights 19 inch wheels
porsche 911 2s 3800cc grey 6-speed black-leather bose heated-seats manual parking-sensor pasm sat-nav leather black-interior fast german rwd sportscar petrol coupe 2-plus-2 c2 c2s 2wd dark-interior
3rd Floor, STS House, Bristol Way
Slough, SL1 3QE, Berkshire
United Kingdom
It’s one thing to find one exceptional Porsche on offer in auction, it’s...
RM Sotheby’s has announced a number of highlights for next year’s Paris ...