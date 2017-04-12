loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Porsche 911 "2S" 3.8

Compare this car
£34,000
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

(57 - 2007) 355bhp 40,000 miles Midnight blue with grey leather 3.8 litre "S" model 2 wheel drive 6 speed manual gearbox Climate control Porsche Stability Management (PSM) Active suspension (PASM) Satellite Navigation (PCM 2) Telephone module Bose sound upgrade 6 cd changer Sports chrono Heated seats Cruise control Rear wiper Rear parking sensors Litronic headlights 19 inch wheels

Accessories

porsche 911 2s 3800cc blue 6-speed bose cruise-control heated-seats leather manual parking-sensor pasm sat-nav fast german rwd sportscar petrol coupe 2-plus-2 c2 c2s 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    258484
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Mileage
    40000 mi
Email Dealer >>

3rd Floor, STS House, Bristol Way
Slough, SL1 3QE, Berkshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed